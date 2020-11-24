2 Bangladeshi women named in BBC 100 Women 2020 list

Two Bangladeshi women are named in the list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020 revealed by the BBC.

Rina Akter, a former sex worker, and Rima Sultana Rimu, a teacher, are the two Bangladeshi women, reports news agency UNB.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rina and her team of helpers have served around 400 meals a week - including rice, vegetables, eggs and meat - to sex workers in Dhaka who found themselves without clients, and struggled to feed themselves.