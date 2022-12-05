Seven entrepreneurs receive IDLC-Prothom Alo SME Award 2022

Zahid Hasan learned the basics of how to make a rack and went to Malaysia for a job. When he returned home, he could not understand how he can utilise his skill. But, Master Racks, owned by Al Mamun and Nasimul Haque, have created job opportunity for workers with foreign job experience like Zahid Hasan.

Though Al Mamun and Nasimul Haque imported racks from China and Malaysia, they took 55,000 sq feet of area in Kanchpur and opened a factory. The duo then started searching for workers with foreign job experience.