Two women to drive metro rail

Within about five months metro rail will start operating in the country for the first time. If everything goes well, Dhaka dwellers will ride metro rail on 16 December 2022.

Meanwhile, if a woman is seen driving the first train, that moment will become even more special. There are two women also among the people appointed for operating country’s first metro rail. At present, they are receiving training in full swing.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is in charge of constructing and operating metro rail in Dhaka. DMTCL is moving ahead with the plan of launching metro rail from Uttara to Agargaon in December. The train has already begun running on trial.