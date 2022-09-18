From the remote village to teaching at a US university

Back then, there was no electricity in Raipur village under Jibannagar upazila of Chuadanga. As night fell and the noise of crickets filled the air, SM Raquibul Hasan used to study in the light of a lantern or an oil lamp.

There were no good schools nearby and teachers were very few in number. Raquibul, who studied at the primary school of that remote village, is now an assistant professor at the pharmaceutical sciences department of Mercer University in the US.

He is carrying out research on how to fix a fault in the vein and how to prevent high blood pressure, strokes and heart attack, by developing new drugs. Last year, he received a research grant of USD 425 thousand (more than Tk 44 million) from US National Institute of Health.

Raquibul recently received special fellowship from American Heart Association, where prominent scientists from countries around the world were present. Raquibul's research was highlighted as the best on the basis of merit. Did Raipur’s Raquibul ever think he could come this far?