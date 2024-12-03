Bangladesh’s Rikta Akter Banu on BBC 100 Women list

Rikta Akter Banu is a nurse and school founder.

BBC said, in the remote area of northern Bangladesh where nurse Rikta Akter Banu lives, having an autistic or disabled child is seen as a curse. When her own daughter, who is autistic and has cerebral palsy, was refused admission to their local primary school, she sold her land and built her own school instead.

The Rikta Akhter Banu Learning Disability School now enrols 300 students and has made a positive impact on the community’s views around disability. While the school was initially built for children who are autistic or have a learning disability, it now caters for young students with a variety of intellectual and physical disabilities, according to BBC.