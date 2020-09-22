A new variety of mango in Bangladesh

The Regional Horticulture Research Centre (mango research centre) in Chapainawabganj has successsfuly grown a new variety of mango, BARI Mango-13, after 15 years of research.

The National Seed Board under the agriculture ministry recently gave its approval for Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) to introduce the variety.

Haridash Chandra Mohonto, chief scientific officer at Chapainawabganj regional horticulture centre, said, “This is the first time that a hybrid mango has been included in the list of BARI mangoes. This is good news for mango lovers and growers. We will be able to provide the saplings of this variety to our mango farmers in the next planting season.”