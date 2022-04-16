Ancient ruins near the Sundarbans

There is a site of archeological structure about 1,500 years old in Bharat Vaina village of Jashore’s Keshabpur upazila. Researchers say the designs on the structure and the artifacts recovered in Rezakpur bear resemblance and so they assume that the ruins in Rezakpur could be 1,200 years old. Apart from that, the structure in Rezakpur matches other structures that have been found at several spots including Shakhertek, inside the Sundarbans.

The process of determining the probable age of an archeological structure by examining its architectural design, size of the used bricks and other construction materials is considered to an established method in archeological research.

AKM Saifur Rahman, regional director of the archeology department in Chattogram and Sylhet, has been aiding the archeological team working at Rezakpur. He informed Prothom Alo that during the general pre-Muslim reign larger bricks used to be used in the Bengal region. The length of those bricks ranged from 18 to 22 and 22 to 36 cm while, their height used to be 6 cm. The construction materials used in the structure of Rezakpur seems to be of that same period. However, more research is required to be certain.