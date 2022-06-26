Good Day

Aziz Ali no longer worries over food for several days

Staff Correspondent
Sylhet
“I am living in extreme poverty with my children. I could not go to work because of illness. My wife is running the family. The floodwater rose as high as my chest. We returned home from shelter centre two days ago. We are going through hardship and there is nothing to eat at home. Having received the relief, I will no longer have to be worried over food for several days.”

Sixty-two-year-old Aziz Ali, from Shibnagar village of Sunamgaj’s Chatak upzila, was expressing his joy after he received a packet of relief on Saturday.

Funded by IDLC Finance Limited, Prothom Alo Trust distributed relief to 180 flood-affected people separately in Dighli Government Primary School shelter centre of Sylhet’s Bishwanath and Shibchar village of Sunamganj’s Chatak.

Each of them received a packet of relief containing 5kg rice, 1 litre of soybean oil, 1kg of lentil, 1kg flour, 1kg salt, 100 gram chilli powder and 100 gram turmeric powder.

Anyone can contribute to the flood-affected people sending money though bank or bKash account. Account name: Prothom Alo Trust/Relief Fund; account no.: 207-200-11194, Dhaka Bank Limited, Karwan Bazar Branch, Dhaka.

One can also contribute making a payment through bKash merchant account 01713067576 or make a donation through bKash app.

