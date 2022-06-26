Aziz Ali no longer worries over food for several days

Funded by IDLC Finance Limited, Prothom Alo Trust distributed relief to 180 flood-affected people separately in Dighli Government Primary School shelter centre of Sylhet’s Bishwanath and Shibchar village of Sunamganj’s Chatak.
Each of them received a packet of relief containing 5kg rice, 1 litre of soybean oil, 1kg of lentil, 1kg flour, 1kg salt, 100 gram chilli powder and 100 gram turmeric powder.
Anyone can contribute to the flood-affected people sending money though bank or bKash account. Account name: Prothom Alo Trust/Relief Fund; account no.: 207-200-11194, Dhaka Bank Limited, Karwan Bazar Branch, Dhaka.
One can also contribute making a payment through bKash merchant account 01713067576 or make a donation through bKash app.