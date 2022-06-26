Aziz Ali no longer worries over food for several days

“I am living in extreme poverty with my children. I could not go to work because of illness. My wife is running the family. The floodwater rose as high as my chest. We returned home from shelter centre two days ago. We are going through hardship and there is nothing to eat at home. Having received the relief, I will no longer have to be worried over food for several days.”

Sixty-two-year-old Aziz Ali, from Shibnagar village of Sunamgaj’s Chatak upzila, was expressing his joy after he received a packet of relief on Saturday.