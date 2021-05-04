Bangladesh's Nazneen Anwar made WHO Representative to Maldives

In a rare move, a Bangladeshi health professional has been appointed as the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the Maldives, UNB reports.

Nazneen Anwar, a public health expert with more than 35 years of professional experience in the field of public health under her belt, was nominated as the WHO Representative to the Maldives on 8 April, 2021.

She is the first Bangladeshi woman to be awarded this post by WHO, said a media release on 4 May.