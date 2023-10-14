A little contribution goes a long way

There have been innumerous incidents from fighting to bloodshed due to land disputes. Families turn into enemies, different conspiracies are spun while a game of foul moves continues. And there are countless examples of land-dispute cases and lawsuits being stretched for years. Nobody wants to spare even an inch of land for free. But, under such realities the other side of the coin can be found as well.

In Sylhet city, without any sort of pressure people are voluntarily donating lands from the yards of their homes. Some have donated land from in front of the main entrance of the house, while some others have donated land by breaking off their boundary walls. They have donated their lands to the city corporation for the purpose of widening narrow roads and drains in the city. Such kindness and donation from the city dwellers have led to wider roads and as well as a well-arranged city.

Not just a handful of people, almost 13,000 residents have voluntarily donated their lands. The amount of land local residents have donated in the past 10 years amounts to an approximate cost worth of Tk 120 billion (12,000 crore). The city corporation authorities have taken an initiative to recognise such extraordinary donations made by their residents. Each of those 13,000 residents are receiving certificate of commendation from the city corporation.

Mentioning that an initiative like this is a huge example for the whole country, Sylhet’s Leading University exam controller, poet and researcher Mostak Ahmad Deen told Prothom Alo that the city corporation authorities were able to expand the roads only because of the voluntary donation of land by city residents.