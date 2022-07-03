Chittagong Hill Tract is the new fruit hub

Bipul Chakma, a youth from Khagrachhari started a mango orchard on a five-acre plot of hilly land in 2017. Spending Tk 75,000, he planted 500 saplings of Amrapali mango there. They bore fruit after just two years. Initially, he sold mangoes worth Tk 100 thousand. Now, his average sales every month is about Tk 500 to 600 thousand.

After graduation, Bipul Chakma took up fruit cultivation instead of waiting to find a job. He runs a fruit business as well. Small-scale gricultural initiatives like Bipul’s, is turning the three hill districts -- Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari -- into a fruit hub.

About 38 thousand small and large-scale entrepreneurs are now involved in fruit farming in these three districts. And now 44 different types of fruit including mango, banana, jackfruit, papaya, pineapple and oranges are being grown in the hill tracts.