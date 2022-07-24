Two Bangladeshi filmmakers receive British Council grant on climate change stories

Renowned Indian filmmakers and teachers Nilotpal Majumder and Rita Banerjee and Serbian filmmaker Boris Mitic took part in this workshop as tutors.
After the workshop, the filmmakers pitched their documentary film projects on 11 June and four of the participating filmmakers were selected for grant to complete their projects.
The names of the selected filmmakers were announced on 22 June and the selected projects are ‘Dhuprajhiri’ by director Asma Bithi and ‘Latika’ by director Shamsul Islam Swapan from Bangladesh, and ‘Our Home, the Sea’ by director Mared Reese and ‘She Sells Shellfish’ by director Lily Tonkin from Wales.
These filmmakers will receive financial and technical support from Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival to complete these projects, which will portray climate change stories to create awareness among people.
After completion of these projects, these four films will be premiered at the Wales One World Film Festival in Wales, UK in March 2023.
Climate Stories Film project is an in initiative which is being implemented by Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival with financial support of The British Council.
The British Council has introduced International Collaboration Grants to support cultural partnerships in the UK and overseas, and inspire independent artists to continue creative pursuits.
So far, 94 projects from 41 countries have been completed with grant support from the British Council.