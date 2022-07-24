Two Bangladeshi filmmakers receive British Council grant on climate change stories

Renowned Indian filmmakers and teachers Nilotpal Majumder and Rita Banerjee and Serbian filmmaker Boris Mitic took part in this workshop as tutors.

After the workshop, the filmmakers pitched their documentary film projects on 11 June and four of the participating filmmakers were selected for grant to complete their projects.

The names of the selected filmmakers were announced on 22 June and the selected projects are ‘Dhuprajhiri’ by director Asma Bithi and ‘Latika’ by director Shamsul Islam Swapan from Bangladesh, and ‘Our Home, the Sea’ by director Mared Reese and ‘She Sells Shellfish’ by director Lily Tonkin from Wales.