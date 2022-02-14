DU teacher Gawsia wins OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award

Talking to Prothom Alo, Gawsia said this award will encourage her more to continue ongoing research with more vigor in coming days.

She hoped winning the award would inspire the female students of the country to study more in STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.

Gawsia received her bachelor's and master's degrees in zoology from DU in 2003 and 2005. She was awarded the prestigious Commonwealth Academic Staff Scholarship to study for her PhD in zoology at the University of Cambridge, which she completed in 2012.

Since 2013, the researcher has worked at DU, teaching animal diversity, wetland ecology and other topics in zoology. She has received many awards and grants, including the Wildlife Conservation Society Fellowship.

Gawsia is a board member of the conservation organisation WildTeam and a member of the Zoological Society of Bangladesh and has been appointed regional co-chair of the South Asian Invertebrate Specialist Group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The scientist was the country lead for the National Geographic "Sea to Source: Ganges" expedition in 2019-2020.

She aspires to get more women engaged in science education and conservation efforts in Bangladesh and to make scientific findings understandable to the public.