The way life is changing for many like Taposhi

Taposhi Das is a resident of Dakshin Mohra or Kalurghat Jelepara area. Her son has a menial job. Their mud house used to get flooded every monsoon. And the fences would collapse. But the situation has changed in the last one year. An embankment constructed on the bank of the raging Karnaphuli river has saved more than 1,500 residents of the Jelepara area. And they are really happy about it.

They themselves have laboured to build this embankment. However, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was there with overall support. The road running along the embankment has been paved as well. Using discarded polythene and plastic, a footpath and a public toilet have also been constructed in the community.

UNDP has been working on improving living standards for the backward population in 24 wards of Chattogram city such as Mohra. This organisation is helping to improve the living standards of urban poor population basically who are victims of climate change. To this end, they have also taken up a project titled Livelihood Improvement of Urban Poor Communities (LIUPC).