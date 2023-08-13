Bangladeshi Nabanita Nawar on Forbes '30 Under 30 Local Toronto' list

Canada expatriate Bangladeshi Nabanita Nawar has been featured in the first-ever Forbes 30 Under 30 Local Toronto list. Renowned magazine unveiled the list on Wednesday.

Introducing the young leaders on the list, Forbes wrote, “Meet Toronto’s 30 young leaders under 30 who are helping drones fly safely in cities, transforming food waste into plastic alternatives and building tools to detect AI-written text.”

Nabanita is the co-founder of HDAX Therapeutics, which is developing the first-ever therapy for peripheral neuropathy (PN), which affects over 30 million people worldwide. Pimyupa Manaswiyoungkul, another co-founder of HDAX Therapeutics, was also featured on the list. Nabanita is the chief executive officer (CEO) while Pimyupa is chief operating officer (COO).

Expressing her reaction to Prothom Alo over Whatsapp, Nabanita said, “I was elated to see my name in such a prestigious list. I’m grateful to my family, friends and relatives. I couldn’t have continued my work without their help. I want to continue working on realising our vision.”

Forbes said Toronto has been called the next Silicon Valley and a city renowned for its entrepreneurial and multicultural spirit.