'iFarmer' stands beside the farmers

The two friends grew up in Dhaka. After finishing their studies from North South University, they served in several firms in the country and abroad. While at their jobs, they decided to do something on their own. Initially, they planned to start a rooftop garden business. Their savings of Tk 3 million, a room and a laptop were all they had at the time. After working on this for seven months, they realised that they would not be able to progress far with this plan. Therefore, they changed their decision and decided to provide direct small loans to farmers.

Two friends, Fahad Ifaz and Jamil M Akbar, succeeded in the second attempt. In the last three and a half years, their startup 'Ifarmer' has given loans to some 17,000 farmers in 19 districts. Not only that, in addition to providing training and advice to farmers on cattle rearing and grain production, iFarmer is also selling their products in 96 markets in six divisions. Their registered farmers have also started getting direct bank loans.

This correspondent visited the iFarmer office in the capital’s Gulshan last Wednesday and saw a well-arranged office with an open environment. There was a cafeteria for the staff downstairs. Working was on at the second floor. In a small room next to it, Fahad and Jamil, the two owners of iFarmer, were working on laptops on either side of a big table.