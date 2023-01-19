First posthumous kidney transplant in Bangladesh

"She should receive heroic honour. Her donation will inspire people to donate their kidneys after their demise," Habibur added.

It is learnt that Sarah was admitted to BSMMU three days ago. She was declared brain dead on Wednesday evening.

Then the physicians conducted different tests to match her kidneys with several patients who were suffering from kidney disease. Of them, the kidneys of two women, aged 34 and 37 respectively, matched 25 to 30 per cent those of hers. It would not be possible for their kidneys to have a closer match since they were not her relatives.