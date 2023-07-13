Bangladesh earn three bronze medals

Bangladesh has earned three bronze medals and two prestigious recognitions in this year’s International Mathematical Olympiad.

Medals were handed over to the winners during the closing ceremony of the 64th event at Japanese local time 3:00pm on Wednesday.

Among the Bangladesh team members, Nuzhat Ahmed of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College scored 24 numbers, SMA Nahian of Dhaka College scored 24 numbers and Shahriar Hossain of Rangpur’s RCCI Public School and College scored 20 numbers to win bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Debapriyo Saha Roy (score 17) of Mymensingh’s Ananda Mohan College and Jitendra Barua (score 16) of Chattogram’s Ispahani Public School and College received the prestigious recognitions. Besides, the other member of the team, Imad Uddin Ahmad, of Kushtia Government College scored 9 numbers.