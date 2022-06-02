Low cost app for ambulance service

A few days ago, Zakir Hossain of Shakchar village in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila had a cardiac arrest in the middle of the night. His helpless wife, Mahmuda Akter, called in a local physician. However, his physical condition was not improving. The local physician suggested taking Zakir to Dhaka immediately. But where would she get an ambulance in this remote village so late at night!

One of the relatives told her to try for the ambulance through an app, and sure enough, an ambulance arrived within just 10 minutes of seeking help. Zakir is now being treated at a private hospital in Dhaka. He was saved from any serious complications as he was brought to the hospital in time.

Three-year-old Abdullah bin Zayan, son of Saiful Alam of Bashikpur village in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila, fell ill after eating seven or eight litchis on Saturday night. The local physician advised to send him to Dhaka. But Zayan's family could not arrange an ambulance at first. The family was anxious. Later, they got an ambulance through the same app. Zayan was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. His father Saiful said the boy is doing fine now.