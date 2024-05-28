Ashik jumps off plane with national flag

There’s a separate aircraft hangar at Wings Field airbase in Memphis of the US state of Tennessee. Skydivers prepare to board the plane there. National flags of all the countries, citizens of which have skydived from that base till now, are displayed in the hangar. Thanks to Ashik Chowdhury, the red and green national flag of Bangladesh will also be displayed there from now on.

Attempting a world record, Ashik Chowdhury (40) jumped off of an aircraft flying at an altitude of more than 41,000 feet at the Wings Field airbase on this Saturday, 25 May. Spreading wide the national flag of Bangladesh with his hands, he as there in the in the sky . When he reached closer to the altitude of 4,000 feet, he used a parachute to land.

After completing a successful landing, Ashik Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “I am feeling really relieved to be able to carry out the feat. Hopefully, it will be a big record for the nation.”

This attempt made by Ashik Chowdhury is named ‘The Highest Ever Skydive with a Flag’. If he comes out successful, he will break two records from The World Air Sports Federation and Guinness World Records. Private sector’s united Commercial Bank or UCB has sponsored this initiative of his while Prothom Alo supported it.