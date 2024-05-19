Another Bangladeshi conquers Mount Everest
Babar Ali from Chattogram has summited Mount Everest and raised the red and green flag on the world's highest peak.
Farhan Zaman, the chief coordinator of his Everest mission, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying he reached the summit at 8:30 am (Nepal time) on Sunday.
His mountaineering club, Vertical Dreamers, also disclosed the achievement through a post on Facebook.
The post read, “Mother Nature has temporarily placed Babar on her peak with the grace of the Creator and the prayers of millions of well-wishers. The base camp manager and outfit owner confirmed this information to us a while back.”
Regarding his current position, the post noted, “Babar is now on his way down to Camp-4. It will take time to get pictures as it is not possible to communicate with him in the death zone.”