Eskayef makes history by obtaining US FDA approval

Simeen Rahman, group CEO of Transcom Limited and managing director and CEO of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited stated, "It is a moment of great pride for Eskayef. Being a Bangladeshi company, we are now able to showcase our strength in the US Market with our high-tech injectable products. In this journey, our sharp focus is on technology driven molecules and complex products which are already in the pipeline to address unmet patient needs. I believe the exceptionally talented individuals at Eskayef will differentiate us from others."
She also mentioned, "Unwavering commitment to quality has always been at the forefront of Eskayef’s drive to serve humanity. Earlier this year, we received US FDA approval for our oral products and now this approval for injectable products has solidified our position, at the global level, as a manufacturer with the highest quality products for the people of Bangladesh and across the world."
Other major global accreditations of Eskayef include UK MHRA, EU GMP, Brazil ANVISA, Australia TGA and South Africa SAHPRA.
Eskayef is proud to be uniquely positioned as a Bangladeshi company with these coveted approvals from the world’s most stringent regulatory authorities, positioning itself to become a truly global company by setting the highest standards of quality, safety and efficacy of its medicines.
Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited is one of the organizations of Transcom group founded by late Latifur Rahman, a towering symbol of ethical business in Bangladesh. Eskayef has been producing medicines for 32 years and currently exporting its medicines to 67 countries across the 6 continents of the world.