Medical admission: They become successful defying all odds

‘I will make you a physician even if I have to beg to bear the expenses of your study, I would do so," Md Tazgeer Hossain, who passed the medical admission test this year, quoted his mother as saying.

"When I received GPA-5 in primary completion examination, my mother made the remark," he added.

"My mother passed away while I was in class 9."

Had she been alive today she would have been happier, Tazgreer said adding "but, now I am worried over my study expenses."

A boy from Chawklakshimpur village of Cumilla’s Chauddagram, Tazgeer Hossain even had to sell plants on a van to manage his study expenses.