Nationwide mass vaccination campaign held successfully

The nationwide Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign was held on Tuesday successfully with a target to inoculate 7.5 million (75 lakh) people on the occasion of prime minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday.

"The mass vaccination campaign started from 9:00am and it continued till 7.30pm tonight (Tuesday)....all relevant organizations were monitoring round-the-clock and we have been able to conduct the vaccination drive smoothly," director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told BSS on Tuesday evening.

"We will collect information on countrywide mass vaccination campaign from all designated vaccination booths. The day-long inoculation drive may be extended, if the vaccination target is not fulfilled," he added.