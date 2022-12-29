Sabina's daughter no longer needs to stay at the hostel

Jannat Avnaat, a resident of Shewrapara, studies at a college in Uttara.

Her mother Sabina Alo would initially take her to college. It was expensive and difficult for Sabina and so her daughter started staying in a hostel in Uttara. That was a little scary for Sabina.

Now much to Sabina's relief, the much-awaited metro rail operation was launched partially on Uttara-Agargaon route in Dhaka on Wednesday. Two trains carrying passengers left Agargaon and Uttara rail stations separately at 8:00am on Thursday.