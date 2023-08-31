JAAGO Foundation: Korvi Rakshand, 3 others win Ramon Magsaysay award

JAAGO Foundation founder Korvi Rakshand has been awarded Ramon Magsaysay Award-2023, which is considered the Nobel prize of Asia.
Along with him, three citizens of India, Philippines and East Timor have also won this prestigious award.
Names of four winners including Korvi Rakshand have been published in the website of Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation on Thursday. Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation in the Philippines capital Manila awards this prize. The 65th anniversary of Ramon Magsaysay Award is being observed this year.
According to the website of Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, Korvi Rakshand is a pioneer in flourishing universal quality education in Bangladesh.
He has been working relentlessly to promote a culture of active participation of youth in his own country.
Indian surgical oncologist Ravi Kannan R, East Timor's Eugenio Lemos and Filipino peace negotiator Miriam Coronel Ferrer.
Indian surgical oncologist Ravi Kannan R was given the award for revolutionising cancer treatment in Assam through people-centred and pro-poor programmes.
Filipino peace negotiator Miriam Coronel Ferrer also received the award for championing inclusivity and women's participation in peace-building.
Eugenio Lemos of Timor-Leste was honoured for safeguarding the environment and indigenous culture of East Timor, paving the way for a sustainable and independent food supply.
Other than Korvi Rakshand, 12 Bangladeshis received this prestigious award. They are Tahrunessa Abdullah (1978), BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed (1980), Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus (1984), Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury (1985), Catholic priest Richard William Timm, Deedar Comprehensive Village Development Cooperative Society founder Yeasin Mohammad (1988), non-profit organization Banchte Shekha founder Angela Gomes (1999), Bishwo Shahitto Kendro founder Abu Sayeed Abdullah (2004), Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman (2005), Center for Disability in Development (CDD) founder AHM Noman Khan (2010) and Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) executive director Syeda Rizwana Hasan (2012) and scientist Firdausi Qadri (2021).
An award ceremony will be held in Manila later this year.