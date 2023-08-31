JAAGO Foundation: Korvi Rakshand, 3 others win Ramon Magsaysay award

JAAGO Foundation founder Korvi Rakshand has been awarded Ramon Magsaysay Award-2023, which is considered the Nobel prize of Asia.

Along with him, three citizens of India, Philippines and East Timor have also won this prestigious award.

Names of four winners including Korvi Rakshand have been published in the website of Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation on Thursday. Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation in the Philippines capital Manila awards this prize. The 65th anniversary of Ramon Magsaysay Award is being observed this year.

According to the website of Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, Korvi Rakshand is a pioneer in flourishing universal quality education in Bangladesh.

He has been working relentlessly to promote a culture of active participation of youth in his own country.

Indian surgical oncologist Ravi Kannan R, East Timor's Eugenio Lemos and Filipino peace negotiator Miriam Coronel Ferrer.