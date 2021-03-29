Poverty alleviation sees significant success

Rashi Rajbangshi comes from a fisherman’s family and used to work as a housemaid. Her father was near blind and hardly able to work. So Rashi and her two sisters would work as maids in various houses in Tangail. It has been 20 years since then and they have come a long way. Rashi’s husband would work as a carpenter in the upazila town and they were doing quite well. He passed away a couple of years ago, but that did not force Rashi’s children to work as domestic help like she had. They work for readymade garment factories.

Rashi Rajbangshi lives in Daptiar union of Nagarpur upazila in Tangail. This is adjacent to Manikganj. Before communications here were poor. The mighty Jamuna flows by this union and so it faces the problem of river erosion. The area also has innumerable canals. It used to be unimaginable that this area would ever have proper roads. The nearby areas of Bhadra and Dhuburia faced the same plight.

But gradually the road system changed things for the three unions. With proper roads, now it hardly takes two hours to come to Dhaka, and hardly an hour and a half to the district town Tangail. Previously it would take the entire day to reach the district town. And coming to Dhaka was equally difficult. Now quite a few roads and bridges have made commute easier. And due to the communication system, all sorts of income generating opportunities have been created. Like Rashi’s husband, many now commute to the town to work there. It is easy to take their agricultural products to the town. The non-agricultural sector in the villages is flourishing. There is an increased inflow of domestic and overseas remittance. Life has changed. There is even a demand for televisions and motorcycles here. The Daptiar bazaar has motorbike and TV sales outlets too.