Relief distributed among flood-affected people in Sylhet

Salma said she is the only earning member of her family. While walking in her yard during the floods, a piece metal cut one of her feet. But she couldn’t get it treated for the lack of money. She is limping even now.
Relief was distributed among a hundred flood affected people like Salma Begum at Kanaighat upazila parishad on Friday afternoon. There was 10 kg of rice, a litre of soybean oil, a kg of chickpeas, a kg of salt, 100 grams of powdered chili and 100 grams of turmeric powder inside each of the relief-packets. Everyone returned home happily after receiving the relief.
Abdul Karim, senior ASP of Kanaighat-Jainta circle, Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kanaighat police station, Tariqul Islam, upazila secondary education officer, Mahbuba Sultana, coordinator of Prothom Alo Trust, Suman Kumar Dash, staff correspondent at Prothom Alo Sylhet office, media workers MA Hannan, Nizam Uddin and Mahbubur Rashid along with Humaira Jakia, president and Antor Shyam, general secretary of Prothom Alo Bondhushava in Sylhet were present during the distribution of relief.
ASP Abdul Karim said, Prothom Alo Trust deserves to be lauded for standing by the flood-affected people.
Tariqul Islam, upazila secondery education officer said, “Many people in Kanaighat have fallen in deep trouble because of the flood. Prothom Alo has supported them. We thank IDLC and Prothom Alo heartily.”
Expressing his happiness after receiving the relief, Abdus Shahid said he has a family of seven. His elder son and he are the earning members of the family. He is a tailor, but cannot work much now as he does not keep well. His tensions over arranging food for about a week has gone away after receiving the relief, he added.
You too can come forward to help flood-affected people. Cash aid can be transferred through banks and Bkash. Name of the account where fund can be transferred is Prothom Alo Trust/Tran Tohobil and the account number is 20720011194, Dhaka Bank Limited, Karwan Bazar Branch, Dhaka. Or, you can pay with Bkash, on this merchant account number, 01713067576.