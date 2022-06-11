Relief distributed among flood-affected people in Sylhet

Salma Begum, a woman in her fifties, was limping her way. She was absolutely delighted to receive a package of relief goods. Holding the relief packet, distributed under the management of Prothom Alo Trust with assistance from IDLC Finance Limited, Salma said, “I’ll be able to eat without any worry for some days.”

Salma Begum works as a domestic help. She is a resident of Nandirai village in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet. She is a widow with three daughters to support. Even a few days ago, there was knee-high flood water inside her home. Though the water has receded now, her sufferings haven’t.