Researchers identify new ‘best-yielding’ rice varieties for Aman, Boro seasons

Md Shahjahan Kabir, director general of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), joined the event as its chief guest with Mohammad Khalequzzaman, director research of BRRI, in the chair. Md Abu Bakr Siddique, director (administration and common service) of BRRI, and Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, project lead of IRRI were present as special guests.

“Such on-farm trials allow us to know how the previous varieties are performing compared to the newer ones. Currently, rice varieties are being developed keeping in mind the regions where they are grown. Our study shows if the newer varieties are up to the mark or whether it needs further development for the betterment of the farmers and the country,” said Swati Nayak.

“Developing better rice varieties that are more adaptive to specific environments is important in ensuring that we can increase the production of rice in the country. The next step is making these varieties accessible to farmers across the country to help improve their yield and profit, helping them gain better livelihood,” said Md Shahjahan Kabir, director general of BRRI.