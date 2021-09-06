Ritu Tripura, first-ever female graduate from her village

When asked, Ritu said, “Prothom Alo and AUW are playing a vital role in making me confident and helping me study at university. I would like to express my gratitude to them. Actually, there are many barriers for girls to study in the Tripura community since they are married off at an early age. However, my father inspired me to study though he could not finish his higher secondary level of schooling.”

She said she first knew about AUW while in college. But it was impossible for her parents to pay the tuition fees for university.

“Despite that, I took the entry test hoping to get opportunity and got admission following the viva voce. But it was not possible for me to continue my studies because of the tuition fees,” Ritu recounted.