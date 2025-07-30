Bangladesh reports lowest under-5 children diarrhoea rate among regional peers: Study

Approximately 4 to 5 out 100 children aged below five suffer from diarrhoea in Bangladesh— lowest among eight South and Southeast countries including India, Pakistan and Philippines, according to a study.

The study covered 24,679 children from Bangladesh, and as many as 1,178 cases of diarrhoea (4.85 per cent of children) were reported in the two weeks preceding the survey.

A total of 593,315 children under five from Bangladesh, India, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Pakistan, and Timor-Leste were covered by the study.

Researchers from Flinders University, Australia, University of Western Australia and The Kids Research Institute Australia conducted the study titled ‘Impact of climate change on diarrhoea risk in low- and middle-income countries’, which was published online in the scientific journal Environmental Research, recently.