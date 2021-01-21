Shawls bring smile to their faces

Several hundred people live on about 80 boats there. Activists of Bhola Bondhushava arrived in the floating village with the shawls on Tuesday afternoon. When a boat carrying people returned from fishing they were being greeted with shawls. Distribution of shawls continued till the evening.

Colorful shawls brought smile to the faces of the people of the fishing village. “For the first time, someone gave (me) such a beautiful shawl. My wife will be happy seeing it in the midst of the winter,” said Sanu Majhi (boatman), head of the fishing village.

Surma Begum said, “Cold wave sweeps over the fishing village. I can’t cook siting on the boat. The shawl is very beautiful. May Allah bless you a long life.”

Local union parishad (Ward-6) member Zakir Hossain was present at the shawl distribution event. He thanked Prothom Alo for helping these helpless boatpeople.