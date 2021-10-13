Sonargaon Baro Sardar Bari shines again after renovation

Baro Sardar Bari, one of the most significant heritage sites in Sonargaon, is a shining example of restoration of heritage site in Bangladesh in the truest sense, not just renovation, says architect and architectural conservation specialist professor Abu Sayeed Mostaque Ahmed.

It is rare to get an entire one year or more purely to do research before the start of restoration work in Bangladesh.

“I’m lucky as I was given the time to do required research first,” said professor Sayeed, project director of the Baro Sardar Bari restoration work.