Tale of an indomitable talent

If I can continue my studies along with my job despite my physical, social and financial constraints, then other indomitable talents can do so too. It should never be thought that anything is impossible. Anything is possible -- where there's a will, there's a way. Mental strength clears all obstacles. And Prothom Alo Trust is always there to help us.

Suraiya Huda was confidently narrating the tale of her struggles in life at an online event, ‘Adamya Medhabider Songay’ ('with the indomitable talent'). The Prothom Alo Trust organised this event on 8 August at 4:30pm.