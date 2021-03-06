Tashnuva Anan Shishir, set to be first transgender news presenter in Bangladesh

Breaking new ground for transgender women in society, Tashnuva Anan Shishir, already renowned as a model and social worker, is set to become the first-ever transgender woman to work as a news presenter on a television channel in Bangladesh.

She will be seen presenting a regular news bulletin for the first time at the private satellite television channel Boishakhi Television on 8 March, marking the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Sharing her feelings with news agency UNB on Friday night, Shishir said she is overwhelmed by the opportunity. Television news presenters are taken very close to their hearts by Bangladeshis, often becoming trusted voices on the strength of regularly appearing on screen and relaying information held in high regard.