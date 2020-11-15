'This is actually my second peace prize'

In Bangladesh, 49 per cent of the children and teens are victims of cyber bullying in one way or the other, but the problem isn't addressed. When we are bullied, we do not tell anyone. From childhood our parents use 'threats' like, "Hurry up and finish your food or the police will come to get you." "Go to sleep or the police will catch you." So from our childhood we have been programmed not to consider the police as our friend. With nowhere to go for help, young people get distressed, some fall mentally ill and some even commit suicide.

Only recently a girl called Beauty Mondal committed suicide. Someone had edited her photograph and uploaded it on Facebook. The girl had done nothing wrong. Her parents even hadn't wanted to marry her off early. She was studying in school and everything was fine. Just this one incident turned her life upside down. That is why I came up with the Cyber Teens app, so even if they don't want to go to the police, girls like Beauty can make their complaints here.