UN features Bangladeshi architect Rizvi as ‘Real Life Hero’

The centre, designed and built by Rohingyas, provides counselling and training to the women and girls.

Hassan shares his story as part of the #RealLifeHeroes campaign, by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), ahead of this year’s World Humanitarian Day, on August 19.

He said when he was growing up in Dhaka, he had an interest in art and science. Later, his sister helped him to discover architecture as a field to explore both interests at the same time.

“And as I started studying architecture, I found out it could be a lot more,” he said.

Improving society with architecture

Rizvi worked for a contemporary architecture firm for a short while, until he realized he had to be involved in something that has more to offer, he said.

Then the young architect started working with BRAC on documenting cyclone shelters in Cox’s Bazar, and came to know others who were working in different sectors on the refugee context there.