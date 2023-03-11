Angels’ Garden, a safe haven for autistic children

About six years ago, Aminul Islam was travelling from Rajshahi to Chapainawabganj by train. An adolescent girl with mental disability was crying, sitting in a corner. She reminded Aminul of his own 22-year-old son, who was suffering from autism as well.

He found out that the girl’s parents were divorced. Her father had remarried. Now her mother had also remarried and abandoned her on the train.

Aminul got down at Chapainawabganj station, taking the girl along with him. He went to the social services department. The local social services officer advised Aminul to find the girl’s guardians.

With help from the police, Aminul handed the girl over to her grandmother. While her grandmother refused to take her in at first, she later complied grudgingly.

This incident gave Aminul the determination to open a shelter for disabled persons.

And about two years ago, along with a few others, Aminul Islam of Ramchandrapurhat in ​​Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila finally built the shelter.