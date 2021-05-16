‘We will be able to eat well for a few days’

Zubaidul Islam is the son of day labourer Mominul Islam and is a student of Class 7. His father left them a few years ago and his mother Zohura Khatun had no alternative but to shift them to her father’s house.

Her father passed away and Zohura began working at a garments factory in Gazipur in support of her family.

Zubaidul’s grandmother looks after him. Their family runs with his mother’s earnings.

After getting his Eid gift, Zubaidul put the package down and bent his head. He was hiding the tears streaming down his face.

This incident took place at 11:00am on 10 May at the grounds of Prothom Alo Char’s Alor Pathshala in Ghogadaha union of Kurigram sadar upazila. Eid gifts from Prothom Alo Trust were being distributed among the students of the school.