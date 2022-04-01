'Good' girl, 'bad' girl perception in society is alarming

It was also mentioned in the report that derogatory representation of women in online content further strengthens the existing notion of ‘bad girl’ in the society.
This was revealed in the research report titled ‘Impact of easy accessibility of pornography and its relevance with violence against women and girls in Bangladesh’. Non-government organisation D-net carried out the research across the country under Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF)’s violence against women prevention programme.
Sirajul Islam, innovation advisor of D-net, presented the keynote of the research report at an event organised by MJF at the National Press Club on Thursday.
Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, termed the findings of the research report as alarming during the event. She said, such ideas will further contribute to upsurge violence against women.
This research was conducted aiming at analysing the nature and depth of pornography; how peoples’ behaviour or outlook towards women get shaped after watching pornography and learning of derogatory content about women; easy accessibility of pornography on internet; and relation of offensive comments or content towards women with violence against women.
Research data
Between October of last year and February of the current year, the research was conducted by collecting data from 518 individuals (53 per cent male) of 16 districts across eight divisions. The research report states, the view of 80 per cent respondents is that, it is men’s duty to inspire women in becoming ‘good’, restrain them from ‘bad’ aspects and provide them with safety. Of the 80 per cent, 35 per cent were in fact women.
52 per cent respondents opined that it is not appropriate for women to work in media or in films. Women also should not work night shifts alongside men or travel far with men, either for recreational or for professional purposes. The number of young participants was more among the respondents holding such ideas.
Women who behave in a sexually provocative manner or wear western clothes and display these on social media or online platforms such as TikTok, Likee or Instagram, are the ones who have been dubbed as 'bad girls'. And women who follow religious guidelines were labeled as 'good girls' by 66 per cent respondents.
53 per cent respondents think girls or women who were raped or sexually harassed have something to be blamed too. Whereas, 73 per cent participants believe, a woman’s life becomes successful only when she is married to a suitable man. 63 per cent respondents said women start controlling men if given too much freedom. And 58 per cent think girls often mistake boys’ harmless actions for violence.
Sirajul Islam, innovation advisor of D-net said, when asked whether the violence against women in the society have amplified due to increased rate of viewing pornography, 82 per cent people replied that violence have escalated.
During the event, Shahnaz Huda, professor of law at Dhaka University, said it is tough to prove using law that someone has committed violence, being motivated from watching pornography.
She also said that even when a husband sexually abuses or rapes his wife, being incited by porn, this is not being considered as a punishable offence in the law.
Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF remarked that the issue cannot be resolved by banning porn sites.A change must be brought to the educational curriculum. The issue of sex education in the educational institutes has to be emphasised. Lessons on respecting women and other values must come from the family. Because these issues are not stressed upon, such alarming information has surfaced in the research, she added.