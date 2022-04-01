'Good' girl, 'bad' girl perception in society is alarming

It was also mentioned in the report that derogatory representation of women in online content further strengthens the existing notion of ‘bad girl’ in the society.

This was revealed in the research report titled ‘Impact of easy accessibility of pornography and its relevance with violence against women and girls in Bangladesh’. Non-government organisation D-net carried out the research across the country under Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF)’s violence against women prevention programme.

Sirajul Islam, innovation advisor of D-net, presented the keynote of the research report at an event organised by MJF at the National Press Club on Thursday.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, termed the findings of the research report as alarming during the event. She said, such ideas will further contribute to upsurge violence against women.