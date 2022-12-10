Human rights violators will be brought to book: Law minister

Mentioning that the incumbent government is working in all ways to establish, protect and develop human rights, law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq said on Saturday that the human rights violators would be brought to book, reports UNB.

"Those who violate human rights will be brought under the law of justice," he said, while addressing a discussion organised by the National Human Rights Commission at a city hotel in Dhaka on the occasion of Human Rights Day 2022 as the chief guest.