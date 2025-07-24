Govt approves proposal for CrPC amendment
The government today approved a proposal to amend the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) with provision of making it mandatory to inform the family of an arrested person within 12 hours of the capture.
The proposal was approved in the meeting of the Council of Advisers held at Chief Adviser's Office with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said this at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital after the meeting of the advisers.
"From now, the police members, who will go to arrest a person, must have ID card with them and they must show it whenever asked," Asif Nazrul said.
"After arresting someone, police must bring them to the police station and inform their family. Under no circumstances, police can take more than 12 hours to inform the information to his/her family. If the arrested person feels sick, medical treatment must be provided," he said.
The Law Adviser said, the reason of the arrest, the names of the police personnel made the arrest and the members of the family with whom police have contacted after the arrest- all information must be mentioned in a written form.
In addition, Asif Nazrul said, the list of those who were arrested must be kept at the police headquarters.
Noting that changes have been made in the Section 54 of the CrPC, he said police will have the authority to arrest a person if he/she commits any crime in front of police.
Police can arrest a person if there is a possibility of going absconding by him/her, the Law Adviser said, adding there will have provision for online bail bonds and digital summons too.
"If this law is properly implemented, I do believe it will play a groundbreaking role in preventing intentional arrests, harassment and denial after the arrest or perish a person physically after arrest," he said.
Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Chief Advisr's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were present at the press conference.