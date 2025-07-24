Govt approves proposal for CrPC amendment

The government today approved a proposal to amend the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) with provision of making it mandatory to inform the family of an arrested person within 12 hours of the capture.

The proposal was approved in the meeting of the Council of Advisers held at Chief Adviser's Office with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said this at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital after the meeting of the advisers.

"From now, the police members, who will go to arrest a person, must have ID card with them and they must show it whenever asked," Asif Nazrul said.

"After arresting someone, police must bring them to the police station and inform their family. Under no circumstances, police can take more than 12 hours to inform the information to his/her family. If the arrested person feels sick, medical treatment must be provided," he said.