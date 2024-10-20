Incredulous circulation claims in newspaper industry

How many names of newspapers are known in the country? 10, 20 or 30? According to the Department of Films and Publications (DFP), there are currently 584 media-listed newspapers in the country with 284 of those being published from Dhaka.

Most of these newspapers exist only in name and newspaper hawkers in Dhaka distribute more or less 54 newspapers across the capital. Not all of these newspapers are available all the time, and some are seen pasted up on various city walls.

Another "wonder" is the circulation data handed out by DFP. According to government data, more than 18.5 million copies of newspapers are published daily in the country with 170 million of population, and that means one copy of a newspaper is published for every nine people.

Several people read a copy of a newspaper and in some cases, 8-10 people read a copy of a newspaper. There were 18.6 million print newspapers in the country in 2023, according to international market research company Kantar MRB

DPF, under the information and broadcasting ministry, supervises media listing, as well as audits and determines the circulation number of newspapers and magazines published in the country. A media enlistment means inclusion on the lists of newspapers approved by the government, as well as qualifies the newspaper for advertisements of the government and semi-government offices.

Sources said most of the newspapers adopted large-scale fraudulence in media enlistment and circulation figures, and several dishonest officials of the DFP are involved with this. Sometimes political pressure also works here. Higher circulation is shown to get government advertisements and enjoy tax rebates on the import of newsprint as the rate of government advertisements and the availability of newsprints depends on circulation.