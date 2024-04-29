PM Hasina returns home after six-day Thailand visit

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina returned home on Monday wrapping up her six-day official visit to Thailand.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying her and her entourage members which departed Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok at 10:10am local time landed at Hazrat Shajalal International Airport at 11:25am.

She went to Thailand on 24 April last on a both bilateral and multilateral visit at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.