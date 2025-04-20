CA urges UN to hire more Bangladeshi women peacekeepers

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday urged the United Nations (UN) to hire more woman peacekeepers from Bangladesh as he reaffirmed Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to international peace keeping and security efforts.

The Chief Adviser made the request when UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix met him at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

"One thing that I encourage is the participation of more Bangladeshi women in peacekeeping missions," said the Chief Adviser during the meeting when issues with regard to UN peacekeeping were discussed elaborately.