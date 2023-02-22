PM Hasina for research to preserve, revitalise, develop mother languages

Mentioning that fellowship is needed to be introduced in the IMLI for researchers, she said “I will arrange the fund (for introducing fellowship) if it is required.”

“I want that IMLI to put emphasis on the research as attaining excellence is not possible without it,” she said, stressing the need for research to preserve, revitalize and develop the mother languages of the world.

“Many languages in different countries are getting lost… We want the engendered languages of the world to be preserved here and research to be conducted on those. We’re giving the utmost importance to research. I want the International Mother Language Institute to make a huge contribution to preserve the languages,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina said today Bangladesh has attained food autarky due to research. “Now research is extensively needed in different sectors, including science and health,” she said.

In this context, she said that her government provides fellowship and stipends to 24 million students in Bangladesh and free textbooks to the school students.