PM directs swift relocation of 4 bus terminals from Dhaka

Prime Minister chaired the meeting held at Public Administration Conference Room of the Cabinet Division in the Bangladesh Secretariat this morning.

Shiplu said the Prime Minister instructed that the four intercity bus terminals be moved outside the city at the earliest possible time to reduce traffic congestion in the capital.

The four terminals are the Fulbaria-Gulistan Bus Terminal, Gabtoli Bus Terminal, Mohakhali Bus Terminal, and Sayedabad-Jatrabari Bus Terminal.

However, the meeting decided to relocate the Fulbaria-Gulistan Bus Terminal to Keraniganj, the Mohakhali Bus Terminal temporarily to the eastern part of the city before being permanently relocated near Tongi.