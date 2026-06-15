PM directs swift relocation of 4 bus terminals from Dhaka
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday directed the authorities concerned to relocate four intercity bus terminals from the capital as soon as possible to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka city.
The premier gave the directive at the third meeting on reducing traffic congestion and modernizing the traffic management system in the city, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.
Prime Minister chaired the meeting held at Public Administration Conference Room of the Cabinet Division in the Bangladesh Secretariat this morning.
Shiplu said the Prime Minister instructed that the four intercity bus terminals be moved outside the city at the earliest possible time to reduce traffic congestion in the capital.
The four terminals are the Fulbaria-Gulistan Bus Terminal, Gabtoli Bus Terminal, Mohakhali Bus Terminal, and Sayedabad-Jatrabari Bus Terminal.
However, the meeting decided to relocate the Fulbaria-Gulistan Bus Terminal to Keraniganj, the Mohakhali Bus Terminal temporarily to the eastern part of the city before being permanently relocated near Tongi.
The meeting decided to shift the Gabtoli Intercity Bus Terminal at Hemayetpur and the Sayedabad-Jatrabari Bus Terminal at Kanchpur.
Shiplu said the Prime Minister also asked the to remove the numerous bus counters scattered across different parts of the capital and relocate them to designated locations.
The meeting discussed various measures aimed at modernising Dhaka’s traffic system, including the installation of AI-powered traffic cameras and other technology-based traffic management initiatives.
The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the benefits already being achieved through the installation of AI-based traffic signalling and monitoring systems.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam, State Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Habibur Rashid, administrators of Dhaka south and north city corporations Abdus Salam and Shafiqul Islam Khan, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar, Home Secretary Manzur Morshed Chowdhury, RAJUK Chairman Engineer Md Reazul Islam and senior officials from the relevant ministries were present.