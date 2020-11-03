15 Aug, 3 Nov prove conspiracy against independence, people: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the 15 August and 3 November killings prove that there was a conspiracy against the independence and the people of Bangladesh.

“Vested quarters had tried to propagate that 15 August killing was an incident against a family [but] their original objective became clear through the killings on 3 November,” she said.

The prime minister said this while virtually addressing a discussion organised by ruling Bangladesh Awami League at the party’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital marking the Jail Killing Day.

She attended the programme from her official Gonobhaban residence. Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, presided over the discussion.