17 files missing from health ministry, GD filed with Shahbagh police station

Seventeen files have gone missing from the health education directorate of the health and family welfare ministry. The ministry filed a general diary (GD) with the Shahbagh police station in the capital on Thursday in this regard.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of the Shahbagh police station, Moudut Hawladar, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Moudut Hawladar on Saturday said, "A GD was filed on Thursday regarding the missing files. Investigations will commence from tomorrow."