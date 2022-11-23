PM Hasina to address public rally in Jashore on Thursday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address a public rally on Thursday here at the district stadium organised by the local Awami League (AL).

Pinning upon the arrival of the premier, Jashore has now turned into a festive town while people of all strata as well as leaders and activists of AL have been enthusiastic.

The AL leaders said the arrival of Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, has created excitement among the leaders and activists not only in Jashore but also in the entire southern region.